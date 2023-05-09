Google I/O 2023: Here is what you can expect from the event

The event will be live-streamed on the official website of Google I/O and Google’s YouTube channel, starting at 10.30 pm IST.

All the leaks and rumours about the upcoming Pixel devices will finally be put to rest on May 10 at the Google I/O event. I/O is Google’s annual developer conference, where the company announces its latest developments in software, hardware, and more.

The event will be livestreamed on the official website of Google I/O and Google’s YouTube channel, starting at 10.30 pm IST.

Here is everything we are expecting from Google I/O 2023:

Google Pixel Fold

Prior to Google’s announcement on Twitter last week, CNBC had speculated that Google would be unveiling the Pixel Fold at I/O. It is said to be a strong competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, priced at $1,799. The chances of an India launch seem bleak at this time.

Google Pixel Tablet

Another product we've been anticipating for a while is the Google Pixel Tablet, which was first revealed at last year's I/O. According to the most recent 9to5Google rumours, it may also have an 11-inch display, run Android 13, and pack 8GB of RAM, a nanoceramic finish, and Google's Tensor G2 processor.

Google Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a has had a rough year and it wasn’t even officially announced until last week. However, the teaser Google shared looks exactly like the renders that were circulating online and is confirmed to be launched in India — exclusively on Flipkart — on May 11.

Preview of Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Google might also offer a sneak peek at the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. Leaked renders suggest a redesigned camera bar for the Pixel 8 Pro, while the standard Pixel 8's camera setup remains similar to its predecessor. The Pixel 8 Pro could feature a 6.52-inch display, rounded corners, and 12GB of RAM, while the regular Pixel 8 may have a 6.2-inch screen and 8GB of RAM. There's also a rumour about a Video Unblur tool exclusive to the Pixel 8 series.

Android 14

With the launch of the Pixel Fold, Google is said to be looking to make significant changes to Android 14, especially for larger screens. The beta version of the operating system is already out, which users can download from the Android 14 developer site.

AI Announcements

The big name in the game, something that all tech giants have pushed hard for this year, will obviously make a cameo at the developer conference. According to internal documents obtained by CNBC, Google is putting together an AI-focused presentation that will introduce PaLM 2, the most recent iteration of the company's large language model (LLM), which supports more than 100 distinct languages. Google previously disclosed that it is testing generative AI tools in Workspace, beginning with Docs and Gmail, but according to CNBC, the company will reveal the expansion of these features to Sheets and Slides during I/O.

