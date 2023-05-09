Google I/O 2023: Here is what you can expect from the event

The event will be live-streamed on the official website of Google I/O and Google’s YouTube channel, starting at 10.30 pm IST.

All the leaks and rumours about the upcoming Pixel devices will finally be put to rest on May 10 at the Google I/O event. I/O is Google’s annual developer conference, where the company announces its latest developments in software, hardware, and more.

The event will be livestreamed on the official website of Google I/O and Google’s YouTube channel, starting at 10.30 pm IST.