Google whips covers off Android 13 with heavy focus on user privacy, seamless ecosystem

Google officially pulled the covers off the next version of its operating system, Android 13 during the keynote address of Google I/O — the company's two-day developer conference — at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

This was the first in-person event Google is hosting since the pandemic began in 2020. Google also released the second public beta of Android 13. The latest OS has been in developer beta since February.

Android 13 will will first be coming to Google's own Pixel lineup — Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and other smartphone manufacturers will get the Android 13 code from the Android Open Source Project, apply their own customisations, and release it to their users later in the year or early next year.

Google said its primary focus for Android 13 was building an ecosystem of devices that can seamlessly interact with each other. To this end, Google said its approach is three-pronged — "Phone at the centre", "Extending beyond the phone", and "Better together".

Fast pair

This functionality will allow multiple devices to instantly connect with each other — laptops, truly wireless earphones, smartphones, smart home hubs and even smart TVs powered by Android TV.

Privacy and security

In Android 13, Google will give users more control over what personal information they share and what files their apps can access. Instead of permitting access to “Files and media,” Android 13 introduces two new categories — “Photos & videos” and “Music & audio”. A new photo picker lets users select the exact photos or videos they want to grant access to, a feature very similar to iOS.

Google will offer users more control over which apps they want to receive notifications from. Apps must now obtain a user's permission before sending notifications. Google is also reducing the number of apps that require a user's location.

Users already receive notifications when an app accesses the smartphone's clipboard. Now, Android 13 goes a step further to automatically delete a user's clipboard history after a short period.

Later this year, Google says it will introduce a unified "Security & Privacy" settings page that brings together all of the device’s data privacy and security settings.

More 'you' Material You

Last year, the biggest talking point of Android 13 was Material You, a new design language that automatically adjusts the colour palette of the entire smartphone — app icons, logos, settings menu and volume/brightness sliders — based on any custom wallpaper selected by the user.

With Android 13, users can further customise their phone’s look and feel with pre-made colour variants, applied across the entire OS. Android 13 also boasts of a "Themed icons” toggle that will allow the custom themeto be applied to all app icons, not just first-party apps.

‘Multilingual’ per-app language settings

Android 13 will offer users the option to set a language per individual app, which could come in handy for multilingual users, which most Indians are. This means Indian users can set English or their own native language as the preferred choice on a per-app basis.

Better tablet support

Android 13 introduces better multitasking capabilities for tablets, allowing the devices to easily switch between a single tablet view to a split-screen. For multitasking, users can just drag and drop any second app onto the screen and be able to do two or more things at once.

