Google IO 2021 from May 18: Launch of Android 12, Pixel Watch expected; check out how to watch live stream Updated : May 17, 2021 01:20:41 IST Google IO event is scheduled to be held online this year from May 18-20 Sundar Pichai is likely to make announcements about three major products. Google is also expected to launch its price-effective buds Published : May 17, 2021 01:15 PM IST