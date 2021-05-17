Google IO 2021 from May 18: Launch of Android 12, Pixel Watch expected; check out how to watch live stream

The Google IO event is scheduled to be held this year from May 18-20 after a hiatus of one year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, to be held online this year, is essentially an annual developer conference but it is also famous around the globe for the announcements of new Google devices and software updates.

Last month, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced “significant product updates and announcements” at IO 2021. He is likely to make announcements about three major products like Android 12, Pixel 5a and Pixel Watch during his keynote address this time. Here is a look at these three products:

Android 12: Leaked animations of the mobile operating system show a new interface, widgets, and privacy features. According to a leak by mobile software development community, XDA Developers, major changes are expected in the lock screen, notifications panel, and theming system. The changes are being referred to as Material NEXT.

In an upgrade on privacy feature, the new OS is expected to warn you whenever an app uses your camera or microphone, according to XDA Developers.

Pixel 5a: Google is expected to roll out its price-sensitive mobile device Pixel 5a at the IO event 2021. According to speculations, Pixel 5a is likely to add 5G connectivity and will work on a Snapdragon 765G processor. The mobile handset is likely to have a 6.2-inch OLED display. Leaked screenshots of the device also show two camera lenses on its back.

Pixel Watch & Buds: A leak by Jon Prosser, a YouTuber, the Pixel watch is likely to be powered by a new version of WearOS, Google’s operating systems for smartwatch. The watch is not expected to have any physical buttons but will provide the users with the option of interchangeable straps.

Meanwhile, Google is also expected to launch its price-effective buds. The earbuds are expected to support the new Fast Pair feature for quick Bluetooth device pairing on Android.

How to watch the event

Google IO event will be free for everyone to attend. Google has released its entire schedule for the event on its official event page. Anyone can join by signing up for Google IO with an existing Google account. The live stream details will be uploaded on the Google IO events page before the event starts.

The opening keynote address by Pichai will also be live-streamed on YouTube.