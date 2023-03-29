Google introduces new features to help users evaluate search results

In addition to expanding some of its existing tools, such as "About this result," Google has added new capabilities to its search engine, including "Perspectives" and "About this author."

To help users find information quickly from a range of sources and evaluate the information that they find on the internet, Google is expanding its features on Google Search.

Underneath the Top Stories area will be a section called "Perspectives" that will present viewpoints on the subject that users are searching for from a variety of journalists, experts, and other relevant voices.

"In addition to the reliable reporting you already get on Search, this tool will provide you with a selection of significant voices on a certain news topic to help you understand it better. The English version of this carousel will shortly go live in the US on desktop and mobile "said Google in a blog post.

Users will be able to quickly learn more about the authors of the content they are reading thanks to the "About this author" feature.

They will be able to discover more about the authors whose works Google displays in search results thanks to this.

According to the business, the functionality will debut on English-language Search results across the globe and on the Perspectives carousel in the US.

The tech giant also disclosed that the "About this result" feature will available internationally in all languages where Search is offered, in the coming days.

"Now, wherever you're searching, you'll see three dots next to most results on Google Search. Tapping those three dots gives you a way to learn more about where the information you're seeing is coming from and how our systems determined it would be useful for your query," Google said.

In addition, Google announced that it will make it easier for users to access its "About this page" feature starting today.

"Starting today, you can type in the URL of the organisation in Google Search and information from About this page will populate at the top of Search. You'll be able to quickly see how the website describes itself, what others on the web have said about the site and any recent coverage of it," the company stated.

This feature is now available globally in English.

