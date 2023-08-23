CNBC TV18
Google introduces Dark Web Report feature in India: Here is how it works

Google introduces Dark Web Report feature in India: Here is how it works

In the United States, the Dark Web Report feature was introduced in March. Now, Google One subscribers in India can use this feature.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 23, 2023 6:42:25 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Google introduces Dark Web Report feature in India: Here is how it works
Google is going to launch its Dark Web Report feature for limited users in India. The feature, which was earlier only available to users in the United States, will be extended to Google One subscribers in India, according to reports.

This latest feature of Google is designed to help users to protect their personal information on the dark web. Google’s Dark Web Report feature enables the user to monitor any possible data breach such as names, phone numbers and email addresses.
The dark web serves as a platform on the internet that allows all sorts of illegal activities, including selling stolen personal information. As the details of the activities are hidden, it gets difficult to track the cybercriminals.
In order to enhance the security of Google One subscribers, the Dark Web Report feature has been introduced. This alerts the user if their data is compromised or spotted on the dark web. To use this feature, one needs to create a special profile where he or she can choose what information they want to keep an eye on. If the information ever appears on the Dark Web, Google will alert the user.
A Google One subscriber can use the Dark Web Report feature to check if their name, birth date, email addresses (up to 10) and phone numbers have ever been compromised on the dark web. One can also set the feature to get real-time updates and advice to manage the data.
Although Google's regular users can also use this feature to keep a check on their email address, they cannot be able to monitor other details like the Google One subscribers.
Google’s Dark Web Report feature will work as a relevant step in protecting personal information from being misused as cybercrimes are on the rise in India these days. Indian subscribers of Google One can benefit from this new feature as an added layer of security to their data.
In March, Google One unveiled its services to all the users in the US when the service was exclusively available to the Premium 2TB plan subscribers. It was then introduced along with a free VPN service.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
