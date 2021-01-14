Google India takes down loan apps from Play Store for violating policies

Google India has reviewed hundreds of personal loan apps in India and removed those found violating user safety policies from its Play Store. The company didn’t reveal the exact number or the names of the apps that it had removed.

In a blog post published on January 14, the tech giant said it took the move after users and government agencies had flagged off these apps.

"We have reviewed hundreds of personal loan apps in India, based on flags submitted by users and government agencies. The apps that were found to violate our user safety policies were immediately removed from the store…” Google states in the blog, posted by Suzanne Frey, vice president, product, Android Security and Privacy.

Google also instructed those apps that were not removed to comply with all the policies and norms, failing which they would be removed from its Play Store without further notice. The company stated that it will “continue to assist the law enforcement agencies in their investigation of this issue”.

"All developers in the Play Store agree to the terms of the Google Play Developer Distribution Agreement, which stipulates that apps must adhere to applicable rules and laws, including generally accepted practices and guidelines," the blog post states.

As per its policy on financial services apps offering personal loans, Google seeks from them their "minimum and maximum periods of repayment, the maximum annual percentage rate, and a representative example of the total loan cost".

On January 13, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced formation of an internal working committee to study digital lending, including lending through online platforms and mobile apps, and suggest regulatory measures to promote orderly growth of such activities. The central bank’s move comes amid rising instances of harassments relating to online lending.

Last month, the RBI had cautioned the individuals and small businesses not to fall prey to the growing number of unauthorised digital lending platforms and mobile apps, which promise quick and hassle-free loans.