Technology Google India takes down loan apps from Play Store for violating policies Updated : January 14, 2021 08:50 PM IST The company didn't reveal the exact number or the names of the apps that it had removed. Google also instructed those apps that were not removed to comply with all the policies and norms, failing which they would be removed from its Play Store without further notice.