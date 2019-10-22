Google India revenues fall 56% in FY19 as company cites new accounting standard
Updated : October 22, 2019 09:47 PM IST
Google India attributed the sharp decline in revenues to a new accounting standard
But revenues from advertising in the overall pie have declined to 28 percent
Besides advertising, the main contributors of Google India’s revenues were IT services (35 percent) and IT enabled services (36 percent)
