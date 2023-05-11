Google I/O: Here are all the features coming to Android this year

Google laid emphasis on Android optimisation for large-screen devices, showcased foldable devices, and introduced new AI-powered features. Additionally, Google announced that RCS adoption is growing, and WhatsApp will be bringing its first-ever watch app to Wear OS.

Google unveiled the 2023 roadmap for its smartphone operating system, Android, at its annual developers' conference I/O on Wednesday. While not explicitly naming it Android 14, Google made several announcements that will eventually find their way into the next version of the mobile OS, which is expected to release to the public later this year.

Google executives spoke at length about the company's continued efforts to connect users to a "complete ecosystem of devices". Android currently is installed on more than 3 billion active devices worldwide.

One of the key highlights was the emphasis on Android optimisation for large-screen devices — not surprising, considering the announcement of the Pixel Fold. Google claimed more than 50 first-party apps have been optimised for large screens, including Gmail, Photos, and Meet, as well as third-party apps like Spotify, Minecraft, and Disney+.