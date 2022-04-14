Google has a secret iOS app that helps users switch to Android

Google has secretly soft-launched an app called “Switch to Android” on Apple App Store that makes it easier for iOS users to switch to android. It is available only through a direct link and has been released as an unlisted app on the App Store, a feature Apple recently launched. The direct link was uncovered by the APK insight team of 9to5Google.

Smartphone users have always found it difficult to switch from iOS to Android. Copying data from an iPhone to Android is a complicated process involving backing up data to Google Drive and then restoring it manually. The Android 12 update made things a bit easier, by allowing users to copy over contacts, apps, and media, but only through a lightning cable connection.

On the contrary, for switching from Android to iOS, Apple already has a dedicated app called “Move to iOS” for Android devices that makes it as easy as possible for users to join the Apple system. Earlier in July 2021, it was reported that Google had been working on a similar app for users who want to switch from iOS to Android. Now, the ‘Switch to Android’ app is closer than ever, according to an official release.

As per the video of the Switch to Android app, shared by 9to5Google, the app allows users to move their most important data such as photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events quickly and securely to a brand-new Android device without the need for any fancy accessory. However, the app doesn’t mention messages in the list of data that can be copied, and to copy apps from one device to another a lightning USB cable will be required. The app will guide users to switch off iMessage at the end of the transfer. Only the photos and videos saved locally on the iPhone can be transferred to the Android device using the app.

The final step is a request displayed by the app to transfer the iCloud data to Google Drive. Upon clicking the request button, the app will open the browser which will take the user to an iCloud support page where the users can request the data transfer to Google Drive.,

The app is currently unlisted and there has been no official word from Google regarding the launch date. However, users can download the app using the direct link to explore its features of the app.