Google forced us to roll back cashback campaign, claims Paytm

Updated : September 20, 2020 07:15 PM IST

The company in a blog alleged that it was arm-twisted to take down its campaign while Google Pay has been running similar cricket-based promotions.
Google had blocked Paytm on its Play store following a policy update on September 18.
The homegrown financial services firm Paytm said that it was forced to comply with Google's mandate to remove the UPI cashback and scratch cards campaign to get relisted on the Android Play Store.
Google forced us to roll back cashback campaign, claims Paytm

