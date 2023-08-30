Google Flights to now tell you best time to book air tickets

Booking an air ticket can be frustrating and confusing when trying to pick the right flight with the most affordable fare. To tick the timing of the booking when a ticket is available at the lowest possible price is no mean feat. But now, Google’s flight service tool has a solution to this issue.

The new feature of Google Flights Insights will notify users about the best time and affordable prices to book an air ticket. Even previously, Google Flights let users search for airfares along with the current prices.

With the introduction of the new feature, Google Flights Insights will allow travellers to see when the prices of the tickets are lowest based on the historical data for a specific flight.

On Google Flights Insights, one can turn on the price tracking to receive automatic notifications when fares drop. The notification can be set up for specific dates, or if you've got flexible plans, you can also turn on “any dates” to receive emails about the deals anytime in the next three to six months.

This new feature will appear below the flight selection menu. As per the destination and chosen flight date, the feature will notify the suitable time for booking.

On Google Flights Insights, you may notice a colourful price guarantee badge, meaning the company is confident the fare you see won’t get any lower before departure. Once you book one of the flights with price guarantee badges, Google will monitor the price every day until take-off. If the price goes down, Google will pay the difference.

In a note, Google also mentioned that average prices for flights from the US to Europe have been lowest 72 days or more before departure. In simple words, average airfares from the US to Europe increase especially once you’re about 10 weeks or less from departure.

Google has also reported on the flight booking trends for Christmas and New Year. According to trends, the best time to book air tickets to travel for Christmas is 71 days before departure.