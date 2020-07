Search engine giant Google will extend its work from home order for its employees until July 2021, a report said. The change will affect “nearly all” of Google’s 200,000 employees, including contractors and full-time workers, reported CNBC.

“To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don’t need to be in the office,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to employees.

According to the report, Sundar Pichai made the decision himself last week after debate among Google Leads, an internal group of top executives that he chairs.

Earlier, Google had said employees should expect to return to the office in January 2021.