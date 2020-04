Google, through a series of Google Doodle, will thank all coronavirus helpers over the next two weeks. Last week, Google thanked healthcare workers around the world who are at the forefront of the COVID-19 battle through a simple and moving ad.

"This week, we’re beginning a series of Doodles to recognize the many people responding to COVID-19 — from doctors and nurses caring for people on the front lines, to teachers and food service workers ensuring essential goods and services are still available," Google said, as mentioned by 9to5google.

The Google Doodle series, that is usually dedicated for multi-week sporting events like the Olympics and World Cup, coincides with National Public Health Week in the US.