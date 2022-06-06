Google dedicates doodle to Angelo Moriondo, the father of espresso machines

Google honoured Angelo Moriondo, the father of espresso machines, on his 171st birth anniversary today by dedicating a unique doodle.

The Google Doodle created by Olivia When, shows coffee being poured into cups from a machine. The artwork has been painted entirely with coffee.

Born on June 6, 1851, Angelo Moriondo hailed from a family of entrepreneurs in Turin, Italy. His grandfather started a liquor production company. Moriondo’s father, who later took charge of the liquor production company, also built the popular chocolate company, “Moriondo and Gariglio" with his brother and cousin.

Following his family’s footsteps, Moriondo embarked on his entrepreneurial journey, buying the Grand-Hotel Ligure in Piazza Carlo Felice and the American Bar in the Galleria Nazionale of Via Roma. At the time, even though coffee was very popular, brewing methods required customers to wait before they got their drink, inconveniencing people.

Moriondo realised that by making multiple cups of coffee at one time, he would be able to serve more customers at a faster pace and that would give him an edge over his competitors, a Google note said.

Moriondo directly supervised a mechanic whom he enlisted to build his invention. His espresso machine was presented at the General Expo of Turin in 1884, where it won the bronze medal. Considered the first expresso machine, Moriondo’s invention consisted of a large boiler from where heated water was passed through a bed of coffee grounds and a second boiler that produced steam over the bed of coffee and completed the brew.

The Italian entrepreneur won a patent for his invention. Moriondo continued to improve and patent his invention further even though he never took it to industrial-scale production.

"Today, coffee lovers sip in tribute to the godfather of espresso machines," the Google note said.