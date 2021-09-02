Google Doodle honours Polish biologist Rudolf Weigl who invented typhus vaccine

Google dedicated a doodle to Polish inventor, doctor, and immunologist Rudolf Weigl on his 138th birth anniversary. Weigl is best known for creating the vaccine against typhus.

The Google Doodle shows Weigl holding a test tube in his gloved hands and the background has illustrations of lice on one side and a human body on the other.

Born in 1883 in Moravia's Prerau (now in Czech Republic), Weigl, a native German speaker, was raised in Poland. He graduated with a degree in biological sciences from Poland's Lwow University in 1907. Subsequently, he earned doctoral degrees in zoology, comparative anatomy and histology.

He was the first one to find that typhus — which claimed thousands of lives in Europe during World War I and thereafter — spreads through lice in the body. To create a vaccine against typhus, Weigl grew lice in his laboratory and squashed their stomachs. By 1933, large-scale testing of his vaccine was undertaken, and in 1936, the vaccine was successfully administered to its first beneficiary.

During the vaccine research, Weigl too got infected with the disease but he recovered and continued with his work.

Besides giving the world the typhus vaccine, Weigl is also known for providing shelter to hundreds of Jews at the risk of facing execution during the Holocaust. An estimated 5,000 Jews were saved due to his direct efforts.

Weigl was nominated twice for the Nobel Prize for his invention of the typhus vaccine. However, he wasn't conferred with the honour allegedly due to the war and politics.

Weigl died in 1957 at the age of 74. He was posthumously given Israel's 'Righteous Among the Nations' award in 2003.