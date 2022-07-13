Google Doodle honours James Webb telescope's deep field photos of the universe

The Google Doodle on Wednesday morning has doffed its hat to the scientists involved with the James Webb telescope (JSWT) which released five never seen deep field images of the universe last night.

The telescope, nicknamed the ‘golden eye' by scientists because of the gold-coating of the mirrors, was launched in December 2021 and is now sending the first images perched atop a spacecraft.

In them are the oldest galaxies ever seen by human eyes, evidence of water on a planet 1,000 light-years away and incredible details showing the birth and death of stars. Webb’s purpose is to explore the origins – of the universe, of galaxies, of stars and of life – and the five images released on July 12, 2022, make good on that promise.

Ancient galaxies and the early universe

The first Webb image the world saw is of a galaxy cluster known to astronomers as SMACS 0723. It lies in the southern hemisphere sky and is 5.12 billion light-years from Earth.

Stephans Quintet, a group of five galaxies dancing in space 290 million light-years away, was discovered 225 years ago in the constellation Pegasus. Our understanding of star formation and gas interactions in these galaxies will be revolutionised by Webb. (Image: NASA) Stephans Quintet, a group of five galaxies dancing in space 290 million light-years away, was discovered 225 years ago in the constellation Pegasus. Our understanding of star formation and gas interactions in these galaxies will be revolutionised by Webb. (Image: NASA)

Understanding planets around other stars

The second reveal was not of an image but a spectrum – a breakdown of the strength of the light at different wavelengths.

Webb pointed its mirror at the exoplanet WASP 96-B – a giant hot gas planet orbiting a star about 1,000 light-years from Earth – as the planet passed in front of its parent star. During this transit, a portion of the star’s light was filtered through the planet’s atmosphere and left a “chemical fingerprint” in the light’s unique spectrum. The specifics of this fingerprint strongly suggest that there is water vapour, clouds and haze in the atmosphere.

Galactic dances and the lives of stars

The last three images showed the incredible resolution of Webb’s optics as the telescope explored the birth and death of stars.

Webb’s ability to capture light in the mid-infrared range allows its cameras to cut through dense clouds of dust and gas. This ability helped Webb to capture spectacular details of the Carina Nebula where stars are born.

