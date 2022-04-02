Google Docs rolls out 'tone and style' suggestions to enhance users' writing quality

Google Docs will soon roll out suggestions to improve writing quality in addition to the grammar suggestions and spelling corrections it already offers.

In a blog post titled “More assistive writing suggestions in Google Docs”, the tech giant announced that it has added extensive suggestions in Docs while writing an article.

The stylistic suggestions will appear as a purple squiggly line to notify users. Google will provide suggestions when there are opportunities for alternate wording, using active voice, making sentence structure more concise, using more inclusive language and highlighting potentially discriminatory or inappropriate words.

The aim of the suggestions is to elevate the user’s “writing style and make more dynamic, clear, inclusive, and concise documents”.

The features will be enabled by default but can be turned off by workspace admins or end users by going to the Tools > Stylistic suggestions section on the document.

According to the blog post, Google will not roll out the assistive writing feature to all its workspace plans. For now, the company is rolling out the “tone and style” feature suggestions to Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus and Enterprise Plus subscribers.

The “word warnings” feature will be limited to Business Plus, Business Standard, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Education Standard and Teaching and Learning Up plans.

Those who work on the basic plan like Google Workspace Essentials will not get either set of features.

Google has started rolling out the new features from March 31 onwards. It will take 15 days for the features to reach all users, The Times of India reported.

Google has already been providing such suggestions via third-party services like Grammarly. Google’s native suggestions would reduce the requirement for assistance from such third-party service providers, Verge reported.

Earlier this week, Google announced Markdown support on docs to help those using text shortcuts rather than keyboard shortcuts to format writing. The feature is popular among those developing web content.