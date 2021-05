Phone By Google, Google's own phone dialer app as the name suggests is finally getting the much-awaited caller-ID feature. The app which was originally available only on select Motorola and Pixel phones is now available for most Android devices. While the app has grown in popularity, with over 50 crore downloads on the Google Play Store, users had been requesting for the caller-ID feature for some time now.

Users of the app will finally be able to screen calls automatically with the caller-ID feature if the app is the default dialer on mobile device. There will also be an option to announce or read out the ID of the caller, something that will benefit visually impaired users, reports suggest.

The feature has been in the works for some time, it was first spotted in an APK teardown by XDA on the latest Phone app version in September. It is only now available to some users as the company is rolling out the feature to test it.

While the new feature was revealed ahead of Google's IO event scheduled from May 18 where the launch of Android 12 -- the latest version of Google’s mobile OS -- is expected to be released. Other products that are speculated to be launched in the 3-day event are the Pixel Watch, Pixel 5a and Pixel Buds.

The entire event’s schedule and details can be looked up at the official page for the IO event.