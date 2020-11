Google has released an experimental AI-powered muse, Verse by Verse, to help users compose poetry in collaboration with selected classic American poets.

The tool takes your inputs and the suggestions coming in from the classic poets through machine learning tools to create a final poem.

Interestingly, Verse by Verse does not use the lines already written by the poets, rather what they would have written if they were writing.

The list of poets includes Ralph Waldo Emerson, Robert Frost, Emily Dickinson, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Walt Whitman, Amy Lowell, Lydia Huntley Sigourney, and Philip Freneau, and 14 others.

Dave Uthus, Software Engineer, Google AI said in a blog post, "In order to make this possible, we have trained AI systems that provide suggestions in the style of each individual poet to act as your muses while you compose a poem of your own."

To begin, you have to select the poets you would want to act as your muse; you can choose up to three muses.

Selecting the muse

After choosing the muse, you have to design a structure for the poem and begin composing.

Designing poem structure

You have to write the first line; following which, the software would supply you with suggestions with respect to the muse you have chosen. You can either choose the line provided by the software or write your verse. You can also edit and customize the AI suggestions.

Begin writing; you have to supply the first line

Once you are satisfied by the result, give a title to your poetry and finalize it. Further, you can either copy the poem or download it.

The application uses two AI models: a generative model and a semantic model. Google trained the generative model on classic poetry to understand how to create novel verses in the style of some famous American poets.