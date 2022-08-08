Google could start the production of its foldable Pixel device soon

By Pihu Yadav

Mini Google's foldable Pixel will kickstart this year with the panel production reportedly beginning in the second half of 2022. The phone could also feature a ceramic body and many other exciting features. Could it give serious competition to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?

We constantly heard chatter about a foldable Pixel being in the works in November 2021 and even a possible launch in 2022, but all that fell silent when Samsung's Z Fold 3 became a surprise hit.

However, it resumed soon in May this year, when a media report claimed that Google had delayed the release of its first foldable smartphone, the so-called Pixel Notepad, until 2023.

However, in February, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, Ross Young, tweeted that Google would start the panel production of its foldable Pixel in Q3 and Q4 this year.

There was radio silence again until recently, when a leak on the internet suggested that Google has signed a contract with Foxconn — a manufacturer that assembles Apple and Sony devices — for its latest flagship, the Google Pixel 7 series, and the mysterious foldable Pixel.

The tipster also suggested that the new Pixel feature a ceramic body instead of the traditional metal, glass and plastic bodies that generally phones use. If this turns out to be true, the device could be heavier than most foldable phones out on the market. It is also said to be housing a 2K display and an ultra-micro-hole camera set on the phone's frame.

Flipping it around, the front of the phone could be similar to the OPPO Find N with a "relatively small-sized large screen" that folds inward.

Apparently, the outer screen could feature a centre-mounted punch hole display, which is par-for-the-course for many large-screen foldables.

However, the inner screen would not have one, opting for an essentially uninterrupted display. In place of a punch hole, the leaker suggests there will be an "ultra-micro-hole camera" set within the frame of the phone.

The device will likely cost less than the $1,799 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

