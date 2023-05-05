Google could bring Bard AI to Pixel devices as homescreen widget

2 Min(s) Read
According to 9to5Google, the Bard AI is expected to launch on Android soon, complete with a homescreen widget.
Google is reportedly planning to enhance accessibility to its AI chatbot Bard on Pixel phones and tablets by introducing an exclusive home screen widget on its devices in the near future.
However, it is not clear whether Bard will be integrated into the Google Search app or arrive as a standalone app, either of which would be an upgrade from the current web-only availability.