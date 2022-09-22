Google confirms the release of Pixel 7 series in India

By Pihu Yadav

Years after launching its flagship Pixel 3 in India, tech giant Google has confirmed that it is all set to bring its upcoming Pixel 7 series to India.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will most likely be available on Flipkart , which has been the online retail partner for the tech giant for all Pixel launches in India.

❤️❤️❤️❤️ ❤️ nbd just our heart skipping a beat cuz the wait is almost over! Pixel 7 Pro and 7, coming soon to India.Stay tuned for more.— Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 21, 2022

After the Pixel 3 series that came in 2018, Google stopped producing flagship Pixel phones in India, indicating that the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 were never introduced in the country.

However, the said Pixel devices could be found on Amazon but these are imported models, meaning they do not come with a warranty and buyer would have to pay for any damages to their Pixel devices. This is not the case with official smartphones being sold on Flipkart that have a one-year warranty.

However, Google did launch its latest Pixel 6a, the more “affordable” smartphone in the Pixel 6 series, in India which made Pixel enthusiasts optimistic about the Pixel 7 series being released in the country.

This could mean that the Pixel Watch and other devices that Google plans to launch on October 6, could also come to India. If the release dates of Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro are to be followed, Google could very well launch the devices around the same time in most markets.

A recent report said that the Pixel 7 would be equipped with a 6.3-inch display, which means it will be slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch screen available on the Pixel 6.

The Tensor G2 chipset — the second in-house chip from Google after the first Tensor chip in the Pixel 6 series — will power the devices and reportedly utilise the same CPU as the original Tensor. According to Google, the chip will provide “more helpful, personalised features to photos, videos, security and speech recognition”.

The alleged internal specification leak had been found from a suspected Pixel 7 Pro testing unit. The device, which ran a Geekbench test, revealed more details on the next Tensor chip made by Google.