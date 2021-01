Internet giant Google has officially completed its $2.1 billion acquisition of fitness bands and smartwatches brand Fitbit. To recap, the deal first announced in November 2019 and as of today, the company claims to have a community of 29 million active users.

Given the current climate and talks about data privacy, Google has clarified that Fitbit users' health and wellness data won't be used for Google ads and this data will be separated from other Google ads data.

In a blog, Rick Osterloh, senior vice president, devices & services said, "This deal has always been about devices, not data, and we've been clear since the beginning that we will protect Fitbit users' privacy.

He further added, "We’ll also maintain access to Android APIs that enable devices like fitness trackers and smart watches to interoperate with Android smartphones, and we'll continue to allow Fitbit users to choose to connect to third-party services so you’ll still be able to sync your favorite health and fitness apps to your Fitbit account."

Google said these commitments will be implemented globally and the tech giant will "continue to work with regulators around the world so that they can be assured that we are living up to these commitments."