English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Hometechnology News

Google collaborates with Karnataka government to support local startups and promote innovation

Google collaborates with Karnataka government to support local startups and promote innovation

Google collaborates with Karnataka government to support local startups and promote innovation
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav   IST (Published)

In collaboration with the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Google said that it will work with women-led founders and startups across tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Google, on Friday, announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka to support its vision of promoting innovation and spurring the growth of startups across the state.

Recommended Articles

View All
A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

IST4 Min(s) Read

Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it

Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it

IST4 Min(s) Read

Shareholders, not firms, to bear share buyback tax burden. Here's what Sebi's proposal means for you

Shareholders, not firms, to bear share buyback tax burden. Here's what Sebi's proposal means for you

IST4 Min(s) Read

With COP27 countdown timer on, who pays what for climate crisis remains unanswered

With COP27 countdown timer on, who pays what for climate crisis remains unanswered

IST4 Min(s) Read


In collaboration with the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Google said that it will work with women-led founders and startups across tier 2 and tier 3 cities to offer essential training, access to partners, expertise on Google’s suite of tools and technologies, along with knowledge and mentorship sessions in areas such as Cloud, User Experience, Android, Web, Product Strategy, Leadership and Marketing.
Google added that it will also extend scholarships for Google Career Certificates to youth and job seekers in high-demand digital skills such as IT Support, Project Management, Data Analytics and more; and support local schools to promote the fundamentals of online safety and digital citizenship to children through the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ program.
Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg announces find, message and buy from a business on WhatsApp
Under the MoU, Google will work together with the Karnataka government to:
    • Empower the local startup community with training, knowledge and tools
    • Extend Google Career Certificates scholarships to youth
    • Support digital citizenship and online safety across schools through the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ program
      • “Over the years, Google has made concerted efforts to support emerging startups and nurture the thriving startup ecosystem of India with the Google for Startup Accelerator program. Since 2015, the program has had six batches in India, accelerating 116 startups and mentoring over 1,500 startups. So far, the mentored startups have collectively raised over $2 billion and created over 12,000 jobs,” the company added.
      In June this year, Google also launched Google for Startups Accelerator - India Women Founders, which was designed to help women founders address challenges that are unique to their experience, including fundraising, hiring and many others. This was followed by the launch of Startup School India in July 2022, aimed at nurturing 10,000 startups in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.
      “The nine-week programme delivered virtually, involves fireside chats between Google leaders and trailblazing collaborators from across the startup ecosystem spanning fintech, D2C, B2B and B2C e-commerce, language, social media & networking, job search and many more,” Google added.
      Also Read: Experts discuss what could the future mean for Elon Musk's Twitter
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      GoogleKarnataka governmentStartups

      Next Article

      Mark Zuckerberg announces find, message and buy from a business on WhatsApp

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng