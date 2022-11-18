Google collaborates with Karnataka government to support local startups and promote innovation

In collaboration with the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Google said that it will work with women-led founders and startups across tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Google, on Friday, announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka to support its vision of promoting innovation and spurring the growth of startups across the state.

In collaboration with the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Google said that it will work with women-led founders and startups across tier 2 and tier 3 cities to offer essential training, access to partners, expertise on Google’s suite of tools and technologies, along with knowledge and mentorship sessions in areas such as Cloud, User Experience, Android, Web, Product Strategy, Leadership and Marketing.

Google added that it will also extend scholarships for Google Career Certificates to youth and job seekers in high-demand digital skills such as IT Support, Project Management, Data Analytics and more; and support local schools to promote the fundamentals of online safety and digital citizenship to children through the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ program.

Under the MoU, Google will work together with the Karnataka government to:

Empower the local startup community with training, knowledge and tools

Extend Google Career Certificates scholarships to youth

Support digital citizenship and online safety across schools through the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ program

“Over the years, Google has made concerted efforts to support emerging startups and nurture the thriving startup ecosystem of India with the Google for Startup Accelerator program. Since 2015, the program has had six batches in India, accelerating 116 startups and mentoring over 1,500 startups. So far, the mentored startups have collectively raised over $2 billion and created over 12,000 jobs,” the company added.

In June this year, Google also launched Google for Startups Accelerator - India Women Founders, which was designed to help women founders address challenges that are unique to their experience, including fundraising, hiring and many others. This was followed by the launch of Startup School India in July 2022, aimed at nurturing 10,000 startups in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.