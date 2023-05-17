Google co-founder Eric Schmidt says unregulated AI can be used as a weapon of war

Google co-founder and former CEO Eric Schmidt said the manipulation and addictiveness of AI-driven content raise significant questions about its impact on young minds, particularly those under the age of 16. He emphasised that the goal is not to halt AI development but rather to manage it effectively.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has rapidly infiltrated various aspects of our lives, from creative endeavours to social media platforms. However, opinions on AI are diverging, with some tech leaders advocating for its development, while others urge caution or even a halt to its progress.

Among those sounding the alarm is Google co-founder Eric Schmidt, who warns that unregulated AI could become a weapon of war. Schmidt emphasises that without safeguards, AI can wreak havoc on social media, which billions of teenagers are exposed to daily.

In an interview with CNN, Schmidt said, "You can imagine this technology, for example, (being) used in active cyberattacks to attack a whole country — do it until everybody's dead. You can also imagine an area where you say, I want to kill a million people, show me a biological path to do it.”

He said these are but some of the dangers of AI and that “we need to put guardrails and limits.”

“People are working on these problems. We don't fully understand the solutions yet,” Schmidt said.

According to Schmidt, one of the key concerns is that AI has the potential to amplify the negative aspects of social media. He argues that 15 years ago, when the impact of social media was not fully understood, there was an assumption that everyone would adhere to the rules of society.

"(But) it's not how the world works. People use a lot of these tools to misinform, to manipulate, to do even worse things," he said.

Schmidt said AI, if left unregulated, will exacerbate these issues by enabling individualised targeting and the dissemination of completely false information.

"It's going to get a lot worse because of AI — AI will allow you to individually target people and make them believe things which are completely and utterly false. It's going to make it more addictive in your mind, make it more manipulative,” he said.

This manipulation and addictiveness of AI-driven content raise significant questions about its impact on young minds, particularly those under the age of 16, Schmidt said.

"Young people below the age of 16 are not allowed to do many, many things in society because their brains are not as well developed. And yet they have full access to every — both good and evil — thing that every adult does in the (virtual) world, including things like pornography and videos of horrific crimes and things like this that you would never want your teenage child to see," he said.

On deepfake images and videos, Schmidt highlighted just how easy it is for people to fall for them.

"So what I learned in running YouTube was that things that are seen cannot be unseen and that's especially true of video. So when you produce a fake video — which is going to happen a lot in this next cycle of (US presidential) elections — even if you tell people that it's fake, even if they know before they watch it, it changes their behaviour for reasons we don't fully understand," he said.

Schmidt predicted that various actors, including governments, opponents, and special interest groups, will use AI to manipulate or misinform the public.

"It’s extremely easy to use this technology; it's extremely easy to find it. The fact of the matter is the diffusion of this technology is accomplished and it's available globally. You have no idea today who made the video in the image that you're viewing on a social media platform," he said.

That said, Schmidt acknowledges the extraordinary achievements of AI, such as the development of AI doctors and tutors, which have the potential to enhance intelligence globally. He emphasised that the goal is not to halt AI development but rather to manage it effectively.

"When electricity showed up people understood it was dangerous. Thank god, they didn't stop electricity. They just figured out a way to live with it. We're going to have to live with this invention of this incredibly powerful technology — AI — with what I believe are some reasonably sensible changes," Schmidt said.