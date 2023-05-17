Google co-founder Eric Schmidt says unregulated AI can be used as a weapon of war

Google co-founder and former CEO Eric Schmidt said the manipulation and addictiveness of AI-driven content raise significant questions about its impact on young minds, particularly those under the age of 16. He emphasised that the goal is not to halt AI development but rather to manage it effectively.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has rapidly infiltrated various aspects of our lives, from creative endeavours to social media platforms. However, opinions on AI are diverging, with some tech leaders advocating for its development, while others urge caution or even a halt to its progress.

Among those sounding the alarm is Google co-founder Eric Schmidt, who warns that unregulated AI could become a weapon of war. Schmidt emphasises that without safeguards, AI can wreak havoc on social media, which billions of teenagers are exposed to daily.