Google Cloud to set up new office in Pune this year; hiring on

Technology major Google Cloud announced on January 24 that it will open a new office in Pune in the second half of 2022. The first batch of employees will primarily work in the tech support, cloud product engineering and global delivery centre organisations.

These new recruits will be in charge of developing advanced enterprise cloud technologies in collaboration with Google Cloud's global engineering teams and will also offer real-time technical advice.

The employees will also deliver product and implementation expertise to clients who consider Google as their trusted partner to reap the benefits of digital transformation.

Anil Bhansali, VP, Cloud Engineering in Google India, mentioned in a blogpost that India has long been a hub for technology and innovation, and the proficient talent pool here makes it an important location for Google Cloud to invest in its cloud infrastructure, grow operations, and expand its workforce to support the company's expanding customer base.

Last year, Google inaugurated its second cloud region in India, in Delhi-NCR, near government offices, to better serve enterprises of all sizes, particularly in the public sector.

In 2017, Google unveiled its first cloud region in Mumbai. Google cloud regions are devoted to providing GCP (Google Cloud Platform) clients with products and services.

At present Google operates 24 cloud regions and 73 zones spread across 17 countries. The company is expanding its global footprint and has established several new regions recently.

Bhansali also mentioned that the company had recruited top engineering talents to become a part of its development centre in India over the last 12 months and help make advanced cloud technologies in collaboration with the company's global engineering teams.

While the new location is expected to be functional in the second half of 2022, Bhansali said that recruitment is already happening in Gurugram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.