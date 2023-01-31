Google Cloud launches Hackathon series across 100 engineering colleges

The hackathon, according to Google, aims to provide students with exposure to business challenges, give access to leading-edge technologies from Google Cloud and AMD-powered instances and offer a talent platform to showcase their coding skills and creativity.

Google Cloud announced the launch of the ‘Solving for India Hackathon’ series across 100 engineering colleges in India, in collaboration with AMD. The hackathon, according to Google, aims to provide students with exposure to business challenges, give access to leading-edge technologies from Google Cloud and AMD-powered instances and offer a talent platform to showcase their coding skills and creativity.

Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India said, “‘Solving for India’ speaks to our desire to advance students’ coding skills and inspire them to creatively engage with Google Cloud. The hackathon will play a role in nurturing future change-makers who are industry-ready and equipped with the technical skills needed to hit the ground running, innovative mindset, nurtured by mentors who will inspire them about what’s possible”.

Vinay Sinha, Managing Director, Sales, AMD India said, “At AMD, we are passionate about nurturing the imagination and creativity of the next generation. With the ‘Solving for India Hackathon’, AMD on Google Cloud will empower students with platforms, tools, and technologies to solve real-world challenges. High-performance technology and mentoring from our experts will equip students with critical thinking and problem-solving skills for the future.”

As part of the series, Google Cloud also said that it, in collaboration with GeeksforGeeks, will plan, execute, and host virtual and in-person Hackathons on their online platform. “Both GeeksforGeeks and Google Developers will leverage their student community and campus ambassadors for the maximum number of registration and participation. The series in 100 colleges is starting in January 2023, followed by hosting four regional project showcase events and a finale at a national level symposium in June,” the company said in a statement.