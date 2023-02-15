Google Cloud India head says digitising healthcare, sustainable programming will be in focus

In an exclusive interview, Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud, India, told CNBC-TV18.com that the company is focusing on six "priority industries" — financial services; telecommunications, media and entertainment, and gaming; retail and consumer packaged goods; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing and industrial; and public sector.

Google is doubling down on its cloud offerings in India, with more and more businesses digitising themselves. The tech giant said it has partnered with customers in the manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and e-commerce sectors, and there is also a special focus on healthcare to help accelerate this process, Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud, India, told CNBC-TV18.com in an exclusive interview.

"India is an important market for us and is one of the fastest growing cloud marketplaces in the world. We are helping our customers to build a digital-first future and helping them scale their infrastructure and operations for a multitude of applications," Bedi said.

He pointed out that businesses of all sizes are embracing new cloud-based digital applications and collaboration tools for seamless communication and processes in a hybrid-work environment. "We have seen a steady rise in cloud adoption across the country," Bedi said.

Focus on healthcare

Bedi said the COVID-19 pandemic encouraged healthcare organisations to accelerate their plans for digital transformation. "At the forefront of this transformation is virtual care/telehealth and the ability for providers to offer the same high-quality patient experience over the web and mobile as they do in person. We are partnering with major healthcare providers in India to make healthcare equitable and accessible," he said.

Recently, at the Google for India event, the company announced a collaboration with Apollo Hospitals.

"Apollo Hospitals is building a Clinical Intelligence Engine with Google Cloud that can support doctors in making diagnosis using AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) technology and address the most common to rare diseases. With Google Cloud's Analytical Systems, Apollo will manage data of over 14 million patients, leverage data-driven clinical insights and analyse their health patterns to serve them better," Bedi said.

He also said Google Cloud has partnered with eGovernment Foundation and launched Tele-ICU hubs in Karnataka and Nagaland to provide critical care and intensive care unit (ICU) services in remote areas of the states.

Other areas of focus

That said, Google is not limiting itself to healthcare. Bedi says Google Cloud has partnered with the likes of HDFC, Ergo, Jio, Flipkart, Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Rapido, RBL Bank, Cryptowire, Wipro, ShareChat, Groww, InMobi, Eros Now, Voot and others.

Not just the private sector, Bedi said Google has been empanelled by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). "This empanelment enables the Indian Public Sector, including government agencies at the Centre and State levels, and PSUs in sectors such as Power, BFSI, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Public Finance, and others, to deploy on Google Cloud," Bedi said.

Last year, Google Cloud had announced a collaboration with the public bus transport service in Pune, the PMPML, to build an intelligent transit management system that tracks buses live on Google Maps.

Six priority industries

Bedi said they are focusing on six "priority industries" — financial services; telecommunications, media and entertainment, and gaming; retail and consumer packaged goods; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing and industrial; and public sector — to "best serve our customers".

Bedi said the company is seeing strong growth in these priority industries.

9 of the top 10 media & entertainment companies are on Google Cloud.

Manufacturers are connecting data across systems and formats, and 8 of the top 10 Automakers are on Google Cloud.

Google Cloud helps 9 of the top 10 retailers transform their business.

9 of the top 10 telecommunications companies use Google Cloud.

Google Cloud helps 9 of the top 10 healthcare & life sciences organizations.

8 of the top 10 retail banks are on Google Cloud.

70 percent of the top 100 unicorns run on Google Cloud.

This momentum also applies to the growing Web3 ecosystem.

We now have over 8 million Google Workspace customers.

According to Bedi, Google is best placed to serve in this space as it was built in the cloud and operated in the space for over 20 years. As per Bedi, Google Cloud's unique selling propositions (USPs) are:

Delivering a data cloud that provides deep insights into an organisation.

Open cloud with the flexibility to integrate across multiple providers

Collaboration cloud to connect teams and accelerate workforce collaboration

A trusted cloud to ensure important data stays protected

Bedi said the company's certifications in this space have also seen a boom in the past few years — 7x, to be precise. "The demand for qualified experts is huge: the two highest paid certifications of any cloud provider are the Google Cloud Professional Cloud Architect and the Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer," he said.

"We launched Google Cloud’s firstst cohort of the Google Cloud Computing Foundations with Kubernetes course in collaboration with FutureSkills Prime (a MeitY and NASSCOM Digital Skilling Initiative), to equip participants with skills they need for a career in a digital workplace," he added.

Further, he said, Google Cloud allows developers to build applications and tools in a sustainable manner.

"Developers always want to build fast, securely, at the lowest cost and as simply as possible — now, it is time to build sustainably as well. We predict that, by the end of 2025, three out of four developers will lead with sustainability as their primary development principle," Bedi said.

He added that at present, many IT executives say they want to improve their sustainability efforts, but don’t know how to do it — many don’t have a way of measuring effectiveness.

"That’s changing. Google Cloud Carbon Footprint now helps enterprises measure, report, and reduce cloud carbon emissions. Right from the Cloud Console, with no setup required, they can access their Carbon Footprint dashboard. Further analysis can also provide sustainability teams with the data they need to report on a company's emissions. Using Google’s tools today, an enterprise can also build apps to run, say, in a cloud region where the impact is lower," he added.

