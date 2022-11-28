Google Cloud & eGovernments Foundation partner to reimagine critical care management in Karnataka hospital

The TeleICU hub at K R Hospital is also said to be equipped with large 4K monitors and desktops while the peripheral 10BedICUs are equipped with desktops, servers, high-resolution cameras and medical devices connected via LAN.

Google Cloud and eGovernments Foundation along with the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Karnataka, ón Monday announced that they have launched the first TeleICU hub at K R Hospital in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar in Mysore, India.

10BedICU is a programme managed by the eGovernments Foundation and was conceived during the pandemic to create intensive care units (ICUs) in government hospitals across the country, especially in rural and remote areas. Google said in a statement that the objective of the 10BedICU programme is to create a hub-and-spoke model where specialists from medical colleges manage the 10BedICUs in remote taluka hospitals that are connected to a TeleICU Hub.

In Mysore, the TeleICU hub in K R Hospital is connected to peripheral taluka government hospitals in Nanjangud, HD Kote, Santhemarahalli, Malavalli and Virajpet.

“Technology provides the backbone of the 10BedICU programme. Efficient and streamlined patient care at each 10BedICU is made possible by eGovernments Foundation’s CARE platform, a cloud-based open source patient management tool, as well as a smart capacity management software and patient management software,” it added.

These form a TeleICU module which runs on Google Cloud’s infrastructure and can be seamlessly accessed in real-time by medical professionals at the TeleICU hub in K R Hospital and the connected spoke hospitals.

The TeleICU hub at K R Hospital is also said to be equipped with large 4K monitors and desktops while the peripheral 10BedICUs are equipped with desktops, servers, high-resolution cameras and medical devices connected via LAN. In Karnataka, the 10bedICU programme will cover 41 taluka hospitals with up to two hospitals in every district.

“At Google Cloud, we believe that cloud technology can play a significant role in advancing patient care and healthcare outcomes. We are thrilled to work with the eGov team to bring critical care closer to people, and extend the reach of the healthcare network,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, managing director, Google Cloud India.