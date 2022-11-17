Hometechnology news

Google Cloud and Data Security Council of India announce new programme to demystify cloud security

2 Min(s) Read

By Pihu Yadav   IST (Published)

This 'Secure with Cloud' programme aims to address the challenges and engage with public sector entities across various verticals to demonstrate how Cloud Platforms and Cloud-enabled products are architected and secure by default and can be used effectively to secure operations.

Google Cloud along with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), on Thursday, announced the ‘Secure with Cloud’ initiative to help demystify cloud security, enable the government and public sector to deploy and transform with the cloud technology and support India’s digital future.

This programme aims to address the challenges and engage with public sector entities across various verticals to demonstrate how Cloud Platforms and Cloud-enabled products are architected and secure by default and can be used effectively to secure operations.
With this initiative, DSCI and Google Cloud aim to create a platform that will: 
    • Understand key drivers, and challenges with cloud adoption and develop evidence-based deliberations and case studies to drive cloud adoption.
    • Capture the voice of CIOs/CISOs/Central and State IT secretaries on successful cloud migration and economic and security benefits by using the cloud.
    • Derive actionable insights and build a narrative with proof points, focused roundtables and customer-speak stories/case studies.
    • Improve collaboration between various stakeholders in the cloud ecosystem — government, regulators, CIOs, CISOs, CSPs, Cloud MSPs, startups, Cloud Security Enterprises and Services Providers, and SaaS Players.
    • Share industry best practices and frameworks with startup and app ecosystems on privacy and security.
      Announcing the initiative, Vinayak Godse, CEO of Data Security Council of India, said, “Security considerations are absolutely critical to reaping the innovative benefits and possibilities enabled by the Cloud. We are thrilled to announce the ‘Secure with Cloud’ initiative supported by Google Cloud. This will create the much-needed space for enabling security-led deliberations and serve as a platform to host successful cloud adoption journeys for embracing cloud transformation."
      He said they are looking at this initiative as an industry-driven intervention which will bring together the stakeholders from across the cloud ecosystem and bolster the agenda of security in the cloud paradigm by promoting the adoption of best practices.
      Mark Johnston, Security Leader, Office of the CISO at Google Cloud added that the company is committed to helping its customers navigate securely as they embark on their cloud journeys. "The initiative with DSCI is one step towards unravelling the power and flexibility of the cloud and its many benefits to enterprises of all sizes,” he said. 
