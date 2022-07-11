Google launches Chromecast in India for Rs 6,399

Google has launched its popular streaming media adapter, Chromecast, in India for Rs 6,399. The nifty little gadget, using which one can convert their TV into a smart one, is available on Flipkart and will find its way to other retail outlets soon, a press release by Google said.

This is the fourth generation of Chromecast and the third to reach Indian shores — its predecessor was not released in India. The new Chromecast also comes with support for Google TV — previous known as Play Movies & TV.

"The new Chromecast with Google TV comes in a compact and thin design and is packed with the latest technology," the press release said.

The Chromecast plugs into a television's HDMI port and has support for 4K HDR video streaming up to 60 frames per second. The device also has support for the proprietary Dolby Vision technology, which Google says provides for "extraordinary colour, contrast, and brightness".

The Chromecast comes with a voice remote that allows a user to make use of Google Assistant to play content and use other features. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

"The new remote comes with dedicated buttons for popular streaming services, YouTube and Netflix," the release added.

Google TV boasts of a "For You" tab that personalises content suggestions based on the user's viewing history.

The Chromecast is also equipped with support for popular streaming apps such as Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, and Zee5, among others. "Users can also get a YouTube Premium trial of up to 3 months with the device to enjoy their favourite videos and music, add-free," the release added.