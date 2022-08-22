Govt issues warning for Google Chrome users: Here is how you can protect your data

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s CERT-IN has issued a warning for all Google Chrome users alerting them of multiple vulnerabilities in the popular web browser that can lead to cyber-attacks.

One of the most popular web browsers, Google Chrome has been found to have several vulnerabilities that pose a threat to users. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a warning for all Google Chrome users regarding the same. The CERT-IN rated the security threat as ‘high’ and noticed multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome which could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code and bypass security restrictions on targeted systems.

In case an attacker successfully exploits these vulnerabilities then it could be dangerous for Chrome users. CERT-IN explained that the vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due use of several features like Reader Mode, Web Search, Thumbnail Tab Strip, Screen Capture, Window Dialog, Payments and Extensions among others, HT tech reported.

According to CERT-IN, the features like heap buffer overflow in ANGLE, inappropriate implementation in full-screen mode, scroll, extensions platform and pointer lock, a type confusion in V8, policy bypass in COOP and out-of-bound memory access in V8, can also lead to an attack on the user’s system resulting in loss of sensitive data.

Who is in danger?

CERT-IN has claimed that the users of older versions of Google Chrome, which is any version prior to 101.0.4951.41, are particularly at risk. The older versions are susceptible to attacks from hackers, which could lead to the loss of sensitive data. The problem has been reported particularly in Chrome versions prior to 98.0.4758.80.

How to be safe?

Google has already rolled out an update to fix the issue. The latest version of Google Chrome, 04.0.5112.101, is safe from these vulnerabilities. It is advisable that Chrome users should update their browsers to the latest version.

If your browser does not update automatically, here’s how you can manually update Google Chrome:

Step 1: Open the Chrome browser on your device.

Step 2: Go to the right corner and click on the three vertical dots (if an update is available the tab may show an 'update' message).

Step 3: A drop-down menu will open.

Step 4: In the drop-down, menu and look for the settings option.

Step 5: Find and click on the ‘Help’ button and then go to the About Google Chrome section.

Step 6: Google Chrome will automatically look for the latest update and start downloading it.

Step 7: Once the download is complete and the latest version is installed, the ‘Relaunch’ button will appear.

Step 8: Tap the relaunch button to finish the update.