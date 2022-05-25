Cybersecurity watchdog again flags multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome browser

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) — a cybersecurity agency that comes under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Technology —for the second time in two weeks, has highlighted multiple security vulnerabilities in Google's Chrome web browser.

In a vulnerability note issued on Wednesday, CERT-In has highlighted 24 "high severity" vulnerabilities that could be exploited by malicious actors and has advised users to update to Google Chrome version 102.0.5005.61

In the advisory, CERT-In said these vulnerabilities could " allow a remote attacker to cause a denial of service, bypass implemented security restrictions, gain access to sensitive information, and execute arbitrary code on the targeted systems".

In other words, a hacker could take control of a user's system, deny them access (akin to a ransomware attack), steal sensitive data or run malicious code on the device, potentially installing a backdoor.

The note said these vulnerabilities were caused by improper execution of code on a system level, as well as unsecured downloads of files or documents. "A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending specially crafted requests to the targeted system," the agency said in the note.

The latest version of Google Chrome — 102.0.5005.61/62/63 for Windows and 102.0.5005.61 for macOS and Linux — was rolled out on Tuesday by Google. The tech giant said the update "contains a number of fixes and improvements" — 32 bug fixes in all.

How to update Google Chrome

1. Open Google Chrome on your computer

2. At the top right, click the "More" menu, represented as three vertical dots.

3. Next, click on "Settings", then select "About Chrome"

4. This will show your browser's current version, and automatically install the latest version.

5. Once the update is installed, a button named "Relaunch" will appear in the menu. Click on it.

6. Chrome will shut down and relaunch, completing the update process.

Last week, the cybersecurity agency issued warnings to users of Apple devices , stating that those running older versions of mobile operating systems such as iOS, iPadOS and watchOS stand the risk of their gadgets getting hacked.

