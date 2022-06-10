Update your Chrome web browser to the latest version immediately

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) — a cybersecurity agency that comes under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Technology —has highlighted multiple security vulnerabilities in Google's Chrome web browser for the second time in two weeks.

In a vulnerability note issued on Wednesday, CERT-In has highlighted four "high severity" vulnerabilities that could be exploited by malicious actors and has advised users to update to Google Chrome version 102.0.5005.115

In the advisory, CERT-In said these vulnerabilities could " allow a remote attacker to cause a denial of service, bypass implemented security restrictions, gain access to sensitive information, and execute arbitrary code on the targeted systems".

In other words, a hacker could take control of a user's system, deny them access (akin to a ransomware attack), steal sensitive data or run malicious code on the device, potentially installing a backdoor.

The note said these vulnerabilities were caused by improper execution of code on a system level.

The latest version of Google Chrome was rolled out on Thursday for Windows, macOS and Linux platforms. Google said the update had seven bug fixes.

How to update Google Chrome

1. Open Google Chrome on your computer

2. At the top right, click the "More" menu, represented as three vertical dots.

3. Next, click on "Settings", then select "About Chrome"

4. This will show your browser's current version and automatically install the latest version.

5. Once the update is installed, a button named "Relaunch" will appear in the menu. Click on it.

6. Chrome will shut down and relaunch, completing the update process.