Google Chrome dominates browser industry with 70.5% marketshare

Google Chrome is dominating the desktop browser industry despite a near stalemate in the segment, according to latest data. The latest data from Netmarketshare, the platform that provides statistics for internet technologies, Chrome has a majority market share of 70.5 percent since the beginning of this year.

But competition for the second preferred browser reveals some interesting figures. Second in that list is Microsoft Edge with 11.3 percent market share this year, while Mozilla Firefox stands third with 6.2 percent share.

Firefox enthusiasts might be disappointed looking at the number today, as it once enjoyed over 20 percent market share. Many associate Firefox with privacy and a secure browsing experience but Microsoft Edge in its recent upgrades has also shifted its focus to security.

On the other hand, according to the latest figures from Statscounter, the major players in the browser industry did not see a significant rise or fall in market share since the beginning of the year. The shift has remained below 2 percent for all major browsers. Safari and Firefox saw a drop of 0.6% and 0.32 percent, respectively while Edge grew its user base slightly by 0.32 percent, the Statscounter data showed.

Microsoft Edge vs Google Chrome vs Fire Fox

All the major players in the browser industry -- Chrome, Edge, Fire Fox and Safari -- are pumping in more funds and trying to offer better features, including a heightened security environment.

Microsoft has a wide audience to push its browser, as it did by taking Edge to Windows. It is also investing heavily to bring in many more features. It has also added functionality to its browser. While, at first glance, it might look like a version of Google Chrome, there are multiple differences.

It has also introduced three levels of security using a friendly interface -- Basic, Balanced, and Strict. While the default is Balanced, which can help users block cookies from sites they haven’t visited, the Strict level blocks almost all cookies.

In terms of features, a favourite among users is Microsoft Edge’s Collections, which is great for managing multiple tabs. Additionally, it also has an Immersive Reader mode, which allows users to strip out unnecessary advertisements and other distractions. This gives a clean, crisp view of the text and the related image.

Firefox, on the other hand, has always stood out for its default privacy protections. It has a built-in smart screen technology which warns the user about malicious websites. It also has enhanced tracking protections and built-in password protector which legitimately provide a safe browsing experience.