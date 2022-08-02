Google CEO launches Simplicity Sprint for better employee performance

Google CEO Sundar Pichai wants employees to improve performance, so he has launched "Simplicity Sprint", which he feels will help boost productivity.

During the company’s second-quarter earnings call, Pichai said, “I wanted to give some additional context following our earnings results and ask for your help as well. It is clear we are facing a challenging macro environment with more uncertainty ahead.”

The tech major's revenue growth slowed to 13 percent in the quarter from 62 percent year-on-year. Pichai sought the help of employees to create a culture that is more focused on mission, products and customers.

“We should think about how we can minimise distractions and raise the bar on both product excellence and productivity,” he added.

Referring to its 1,70,000 full-time employees, Pichai said that Google’s productivity is not as per its headcount. In July, the company revealed its plan to slow down hiring.

‘Simplicity Sprint’

The Simplicity Sprint initiative is introduced by the Google CEO to crowdsource ideas for quicker product development. The floor for employees to share their ideas through August 15 through an internal survey is opening that asks if management can reach out if they have follow-up questions.

Questions in the survey include “What would help you work with greater clarity and efficiency to serve our users and customers? Where should we remove speed bumps to get better results faster? How do we eliminate waste and stay entrepreneurial and focused as we grow?”