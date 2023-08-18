Here's how Google's built-in generative AI will summarise entire articles for you

Google recently shared in a blog post that its AI-driven Search Generative Experience (SGE) will soon have the ability to summarise the content you're reading online. This enhancement builds upon SGE's current feature of summarising search results, making it even more helpful by providing summaries after you've clicked on a link. This way, you won't have to keep scrolling to find what you're looking for.

Known as ‘SGE while browsing’, the functionality won't be available right away. As a preliminary experiment under Google's opt-in Search Labs programme, it is being implemented gradually. It will first be available on the Google app for Android and iOS, with plans to expand it to the Chrome browser in the near future.

The users can get immediate access to this trial if they have previously chosen to participate in SGE. If you haven't previously signed up, SGE while browsing is additionally accessible in Search Labs as a stand-alone experiment. Visit Labs after making sure you have the most recent version of Chrome if you want to test SGE while browsing on a desktop.

If you're using the Google app on your mobile device, when you tap an icon at the bottom of the screen, Google will show you a bunch of important points from an article. These points are generated by AI and help you quickly understand the main ideas of the article. According to Google, the feature will only function on content that is readily accessible to people across the internet and won't function on websites that publishers have designated to operate behind a paywall.

Google is making more improvements to SGE in different ways too. The tech giant is claiming that when you search for things like science, economics, or history using SGE, you can hover over specific terms in the results to see definitions or diagrams related to that topic.