Google's Bard AI can now assist in writing software code

Google made Bard publicly available last month in an effort to catch up with Microsoft. The release of ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by the Microsoft-supported startup OpenAI, last year led to a surge in the tech industry's efforts to make AI more accessible to users.
Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Friday announced that it will enhance its generative AI chatbot, Bard, to assist individuals in writing software code. This move comes as the company strives to keep pace in the rapidly evolving field of AI technology.
According to Google, Bard is an experimental project that facilitates collaboration with generative AI, a technology that uses past data to create new content instead of identifying it.
On Friday, Google informed that Bard will be updated to enable it to write code in 20 programming languages, including Java, C++, and Python. Additionally, Bard will assist users in debugging and explaining code.
The company also stated that Bard can optimise code to enhance its speed or efficiency with basic prompts such as "Could you make that code faster?".
Currently, only a limited number of users have access to Bard, and they can interact with the chatbot by asking questions instead of using Google's conventional search tool.
