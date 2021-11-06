Google bans 151 Android fake apps from Play Store

Google has banned 151 Android apps from PlayStore for being part of an SMS scam called UltimaSMS. These need to be uninstalled by users from their device immediately if already downloaded.

According to a study by cybersecurity software company Avast, these 151 fake apps have been downloaded more than 10.5 million times in over 80 countries. Identical in structure and functionality, these fake apps were used in the UltimaSMS scam to extract information about the user’s location, IMEI number, phone number and email address.

The information was then used to subscribe to a premium SMS service without the consent of the user. The service cost of about $40 (around Rs 3,000) or more per month was charged from the users.

According to Sensor Tower, an app marketing intelligence and insights company, UltimaSMS was a global campaign in over 80 countries. The apps were mostly downloaded by users in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, US and Poland since May 2021. However, the scam is still on with new samples being released as late as October.

After Google banned the apps, they have either stopped functioning or are offering other subscription options to users. Despite uninstalling these apps, users are being charged the subscription fee for the services they signed up for.

Premium SMS scams are not new and are increasingly becoming prevalent. Earlier, malware sites would use dial-up modems to subscribe to expensive premium services.

In its report, Avast listed the 151 apps that were part of the scam. Users are advised to scan their phones for these apps and delete them. They should also check their bank statements to ensure no unusual charges have been deducted.