Google, Bain & Temasek say India will become a $1 trillion internet economy by 2030

According a joint research report, India's internet economy is poised for significant growth, with a projected value of $1 trillion by 2030. The report adds that adoption of digital tools and services, driven by evolving consumer needs, presents immense opportunities across sectors such as e-commerce, fintech, edtech, and more.

India is embarking on its 'Digital Decade' propelled by a persistent transformation in consumer and merchant behaviour, bolstered by robust investor trust. This trajectory has paved the way for the country to achieve a substantial $1-trillion consumer internet economy by 2030, found a study.

According to the 'India e-Conomy Report' — jointly published by Google, Bain & Company, and Temasek — w ith over 700 million internet users in India, digital services have become an indispensable part of their lives. Among them are 350 million individuals who utilise digital payment platforms and 220 million who engage in online shopping.