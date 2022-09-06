Google asks users to update Chrome ASAP to avoid hacking risks

By CNBCTV18.COM

Users of Google Chrome running on Windows, Mac, and Linux must update their browsers to the most recent version in order to guard against a critical security hole that hackers are actively attempting to exploit.

In a blog post on September 2, Google stated, "Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2022-3075 exists in the wild.” Google says it anticipates the fix to roll out to all customers in the upcoming days or weeks after an anonymous tipster reported the issue on August 30.

Regarding the nature of the flaw, the corporation hasn't yet made much information public. As of yet, what is known is that issue has to do with "Insufficient data validation" in Mojo, a group of runtime libraries used by Chromium, the codebase on which Google Chrome is based.

The company warned that "access to problem data and links may be maintained limited until a majority of users are updated with a remedy." Google makes it more difficult for hackers to discover how to exploit the vulnerability before the next update eliminates the window for assaults by withholding those data for the time being.

To activate the update, Chrome users must restart the browser. For Windows, Mac, and Linux, this will update Chrome to version 105.0.5195.102. Click the three dots in the top right corner of your browser to make sure you're using the most recent version. You can find out whether Chrome is up to date on your device by going to "Help" and then "About Google Chrome".

After releasing Chrome version 105 on August 30, Google delivered this most recent update just a few days later. That update already came with 24 security fixes. Evidently, even that wasn't sufficient.

This is Chrome's sixth encounter with a zero-day vulnerability so far this year. According to BleepingComputer, the most recent vulnerability to be extensively exploited was merely discovered in mid-August.

