Google announces the Pixel Fold, will debut at the I/O event on May 10

The budget Pixel 7a is also set to make an appearance at the event alongside Android 14, which is said to be more compatible with larger screens as compared to its predecessors.

All the foldable smartphones might need to take a seat because the Pixel Fold has entered the chat. Late on Thursday night, Google Pixel teased its first foldable on Twitter, saying “May the Fold be with you”.

The tweet also contains a link that takes users to the Google store page where they can choose to sign up for updates on the device.

Speculation about the launch of the Pixel Fold has been around for some time, but it recently gained prominence when CNBC claimed that it got hold of some internal documents suggesting a May 10 announcement at the Google I/O and now Google has finally confirmed it. The outer screen is suspected to be 5.8 inches and the inner screen could be at 7.6 inches.

After adapting the operating system for several Android foldable smartphones, it would be fun to see what Google would bring to the table, especially with its Pixel edge.

CNBC also suggested that the price point of the Pixel Fold would be upwards of $1,700 and would be competing against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 at $1,799. Like its siblings, this is also expected to run on the Tensor G2 chipset. However, an India release seems a little unlikely at this point, given how Google India tweeted about the Google Pixel 7a but not even a retweet about the tech giant’s first foldable.