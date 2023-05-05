Google announces the Pixel Fold, will debut at the I/O event on May 10

The budget Pixel 7a is also set to make an appearance at the event alongside Android 14, which is said to be more compatible with larger screens as compared to its predecessors.

All the foldable smartphones might need to take a seat because the Pixel Fold has entered the chat. Late on Thursday night, Google Pixel teased its first foldable on Twitter, saying “May the Fold be with you”.

The tweet also contains a link that takes users to the Google store page where they can choose to sign up for updates on the device.