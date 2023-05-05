English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsGoogle announces the Pixel Fold, will debut at the I/O event on May 10

Google announces the Pixel Fold, will debut at the I/O event on May 10

Google announces the Pixel Fold, will debut at the I/O event on May 10
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  May 5, 2023 11:00:15 AM IST (Published)

The budget Pixel 7a is also set to make an appearance at the event alongside Android 14, which is said to be more compatible with larger screens as compared to its predecessors.

All the foldable smartphones might need to take a seat because the Pixel Fold has entered the chat. Late on Thursday night, Google Pixel teased its first foldable on Twitter, saying “May the Fold be with you”.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


The tweet also contains a link that takes users to the Google store page where they can choose to sign up for updates on the device.
Speculation about the launch of the Pixel Fold has been around for some time, but it recently gained prominence when CNBC claimed that it got hold of some internal documents suggesting a May 10 announcement at the Google I/O and now Google has finally confirmed it. The outer screen is suspected to be 5.8 inches and the inner screen could be at 7.6 inches. 
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X