Google unveils Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a launches in India for Rs 43,999 — all you need to know

Google on Wednesday finally unveiled the much-rumoured, leaked and anticipated Pixel Fold, alongside the Pixel 7a, at its annual developers' conference I/O. Google also re-showcased the Pixel Tablet, which it has first announced at last year's I/O.

Pixel 7a launches in India

The Google Pixel 7a, powered by the Tensor G2 chipset — the same as the 7 and 7 Pro — has launched in India for Rs 43,999, in three colours — Charcoal (black), Snow (white) and the new Sea (blue).

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, as expected, an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

Google announced a slew of launch offers that could knock down the price of the smartphone further, plus a few added benefits:

Instant discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank Cards with an option to avail a no-cost EMI, or Rs 4,000 off in exchange for any Pixel device and other select smaphone models.

Fitbit Inspire 2 for Rs 3,999 and Pixel Buds A-Series for Rs 3,999 when either is purchased along with the Pixel 7a.

Free screen damage protection for one year.

A three-month trial of YouTube Premium and Google One.

The 7a has a 6.1-inch Full HD+ (2400x1080) OLED display which, just like the 7, supports variable refresh rate — it goes as high as 90 Hz and low as 60 Hz, based on the screen content. It packs a 4,385 mAh battery, and a design that is similar to the Pixel 7. The real dual-camera stup features a 64 MP primary lens and a 13 MP ultrawide lens, while there is a 13 MP selfie camera housed in a hole punch cutout on the front.

Pixel Fold

Perhaps the most awaited of Google's announcements, the Pixel Fold finally made its debut on Wednesday — at least on-stage.

Priced at $1,799 in the US, the Fold is being poised as a direct competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Preorders for the device have begun in the US, UK, Germany, and Japan on Wednesday, and it will start shipping in June.

On the outside, Google's first attempt at a folding phone shares a lot with the Pixel 7 Pro — the camera layout is nearly identical to the 7 Pro's, albeit at a more compact size. When folded, it's a smartphone with a 5.8-inch screen. When unfolded, it transforms into a 7.6-inch tablet with rather chunky bezels. It's a dual-screen phone, with both being OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates. The external screen is a Full HD dissplay (2092x1080), while the "tablet screen has a 2208x1840 resolution.

The Google Pixel Fold. (Image: Google)

The Fold is powered by the Tensor G2 processor and comes with 12GB of RAM and either 256 or 512GB of non-expandable storage.

Google claims the approximately 4,800 mAh dual-cell battery will provide “beyond 24 hours” of battery life, and can be fast-charged at 30W. It also supports wireless charging.

The Pixel Fold boasts of five cameras, including three on the back — two 8.3-megapixel cameras, one on the outside and on on the inner display; a 48-megapixel primary lens; a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide shooter; and a 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto camera.

Pixel Tablet

First announced last year, Google finally announced that the Pixel Tablet will go on preorder on Wednesday — in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Japan and Australia — for $499, and will be available for open sale from June 20.

The device sports an 11-inch screen and is powered by the Tensor G2 processor. It comes in three colours — Porcelain, Hazel and Rose.