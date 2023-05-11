Google unveils Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a launches in India for Rs 43,999 — all you need to know

At its annual developers' conference I/O, Google has finally revealed the long-rumored, leaked, and eagerly awaited Pixel Fold, as well as the Pixel 7a. Furthermore, Google re-presented the Pixel Tablet, which it had initially introduced at last year's I/O.

Pixel 7a launches in India

The Google Pixel 7a, powered by the Tensor G2 chipset — the same as the 7 and 7 Pro — has launched in India for Rs 43,999, in three colours — Charcoal (black), Snow (white) and the new Sea (blue).