Google unveils Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a launches in India for Rs 43,999 — all you need to know

By Vijay Anand  May 11, 2023 12:59:33 AM IST (Published)

At its annual developers' conference I/O, Google has finally revealed the long-rumored, leaked, and eagerly awaited Pixel Fold, as well as the Pixel 7a. Furthermore, Google re-presented the Pixel Tablet, which it had initially introduced at last year's I/O.

Google on Wednesday finally unveiled the much-rumoured, leaked and anticipated Pixel Fold, alongside the Pixel 7a, at its annual developers' conference I/O. Google also re-showcased the Pixel Tablet, which it has first announced at last year's I/O.

Pixel 7a launches in India
The Google Pixel 7a, powered by the Tensor G2 chipset — the same as the 7 and 7 Pro — has launched in India for Rs 43,999, in three colours — Charcoal (black), Snow (white) and the new Sea (blue).

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, as expected, an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

