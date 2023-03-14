Google announces new features for Pixel devices including faster Night Sight, Direct My Call and more

Google has announced it is rolling out faster "Night Sight" on its 2021 flagships, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. The feature that lets users capture low-light photos faster was introduced by the tech giant on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in October last year.

"With the latest Feature Drop, Night Sight can now capture low-light photos faster on your Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, too, thanks to new algorithms powered by Google Tensor," the tech giant said in a blog post on Monday.

The company also mentioned that Pixel now has Health Connect built-in, giving users a powerful way to store, connect and share the data from their compatible health and fitness applications.

Health Connect stores users' data on the device and provides them with a set of controls to manage their health and fitness data.

The ‘Direct My Call’ feature, which allows users to skim through the menu ahead of time when they call a business or a toll-free number is also now available on Pixel 4a and newer Pixel devices, Google said.

"In the coming weeks, new sound and display settings on Wear OS 3+ will make it easier to customise audio and visual experiences on your Pixel Watch," it added.

Users will also be able to use mono-audio on Pixel Watch to limit the disorientation that can be caused by split-audio, and new colour-correction and greyscale modes will better optimise the display for a wider range of vision preferences.

The fall detection feature uses motion sensors built-in to the users' watch and on-device machine learning to determine if the wearer took a hard fall.

Also, the Magic Eraser tool, which erases objects from a photo, is now available on all Pixel smartphones.

Google also said that Fast Pair will now be available on select Chromebooks, which can automatically detect and pair Pixel Buds or Fast Pair enabled-Bluetooth headphones to Chromebooks with just a tap or click.

Additionally, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now support two eSIMs with Dual SIM Dual Standby for select carriers.

(With IANS Inputs)