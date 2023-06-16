Google announces Indian Languages Program to support local news publishers

According to Google, the GNI Indian Languages Program is its most diverse technology programme for news publishers, offering support for nine languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi.

Google News Initiative (GNI) on Friday, June 16, announced the launch of the ‘Indian Languages Program,’ an initiative aimed at supporting local news publishers in India. This programme, developed by Google, is designed to help publishers by providing access to training, technical support, and funding, enabling them to enhance their digital operations and expand their reach to a larger audience.

According to Google, the GNI Indian Languages Program is its most diverse technology program for news publishers, offering support for nine languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi.

“The GNI Indian Languages Program follows a structured format that includes various components to support and empower publishers. This includes a range of activities, including scaled inspiration series and virtual workshops. These sessions will feature guest speakers, success stories from previous GNI program participants, and Google-led sessions on topics such as Core Web Vitals, website optimisation, News Consumer Insights (NCI), YouTube, and more,” the company said in a statement.

Publishers selected for the programme will undergo an assessment process that evaluates their page speed, core web vitals performance, and other relevant parameters. This evaluation will provide publishers with unified guidance on quality signals crucial to delivering an exceptional user experience on the web. Publishers will reportedly receive personalised guidance and support to address areas for improvement, including remediation of issues related to Core Web Vitals, schema, site manifests, mobile usability, content formats, and additional revenue enhancement solutions.

A subset of chosen publishers will receive dedicated consultations and technical implementation support, ensuring a best-in-class user experience. Through long-term engagement, Google will collaborate closely with publishers to develop customised roadmaps tailored to their specific needs.

To be eligible for the Indian Languages Program, publishers must meet the following criteria:

They must be small or medium-sized Indian language news organisations that produce original news and are incorporated or registered in India.

Publishers must have an operational website with at least 12 months of continuous operation and a minimum of 50 full-time employees (FTE).

Eligible applicants can include for-profit or nonprofit traditional news organisations, digital natives, and broadcasters.

Applications for the GNI Indian Languages Program will be evaluated by both the Google Project team and external advisors. The team will review all submitted applications and, in some cases, collaborate with expert consultants to conduct additional analyses and provide recommendations for the final selection of recipients. Eligible applicants will be identified and notified by the Google Project team.

Interested news organisations can submit their applications for the Indian Languages Program until June 30, 2023. The application process is available on the GNI website.

With the launch of the Indian Languages Program, Google aims to strengthen the digital ecosystem for local news publishers in India, fostering innovation.