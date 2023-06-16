Google announces Indian Languages Program to support local news publishers

According to Google, the GNI Indian Languages Program is its most diverse technology programme for news publishers, offering support for nine languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi.

Google News Initiative (GNI) on Friday, June 16, announced the launch of the ‘Indian Languages Program,’ an initiative aimed at supporting local news publishers in India. This programme, developed by Google, is designed to help publishers by providing access to training, technical support, and funding, enabling them to enhance their digital operations and expand their reach to a larger audience.

According to Google, the GNI Indian Languages Program is its most diverse technology program for news publishers, offering support for nine languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi.