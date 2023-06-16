Google announces Indian Languages Program to support local news publishers

According to Google, the GNI Indian Languages Program is its most diverse technology programme for news publishers, offering support for nine languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi.
Google News Initiative (GNI) on Friday, June 16, announced the launch of the ‘Indian Languages Program,’ an initiative aimed at supporting local news publishers in India. This programme, developed by Google, is designed to help publishers by providing access to training, technical support, and funding, enabling them to enhance their digital operations and expand their reach to a larger audience.
According to Google, the GNI Indian Languages Program is its most diverse technology program for news publishers, offering support for nine languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi.
“The GNI Indian Languages Program follows a structured format that includes various components to support and empower publishers. This includes a range of activities, including scaled inspiration series and virtual workshops. These sessions will feature guest speakers, success stories from previous GNI program participants, and Google-led sessions on topics such as Core Web Vitals, website optimisation, News Consumer Insights (NCI), YouTube, and more,” the company said in a statement.